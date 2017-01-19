Kinder Morgan 2017 prospects improving on sell-downs, Credit Suisse says

Kinder Morgan (KMI -0.9% ) is lower but well off premarket indications, as its Q4 results come to be viewed as roughly in line with expectations.

KMI says distributable cash flow fell 4% Y/Y and EBITDA fell 3%, but both had been part of the company’s projections, while the 5.3x debt-to-EBITDA ratio was a bit better than expected.

Credit Suisse analysts see KMI's 2017 prospects looking up, with potential catalysts in a possible sale of a 50% interest in the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project and a sale of part of the company’s Elba Island liquefied natural gas plant.

The firm sees KMI's leverage continuing to improve, which could translate into a boost to the $0.50 annual distribution; the firm maintains its estimate for a dividend hike in H2 2018 to $1/share annualized.