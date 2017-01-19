Liberty Media issuing notes to enable Formula One team investment

Liberty Media (LMCA -1.9% ) is offering cash convertible senior notes in a private offering tied to its takeover of Formula One.

Notes offered for sale will be convertible into cash at a rate tied to the trading price of the company's series C stock (LMCK -2.3% ); proceeds will boost cash payable to Formula One's selling shareholders by $400M, and Liberty will retain the 19M shares that otherwise would have been issued for later issuance to F1 teams at $21.26/share. (Today's price is $28.46.)

“We think it’s important to offer the teams the chance to invest in F1 and further align our interests," says Liberty Media CEO Greg Maffei. "We look forward to working with the teams to increase the appeal of this iconic sport and enhance the F1 business.”