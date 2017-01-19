TransCanada wins FERC approval to construct Leach XPress, Rayne XPress

TransCanada (TRP -0.4% ) says the FERC has approved construction of the company's Leach XPress and Rayne XPress projects.

Once remaining regulatory approvals are obtained, TRP says it plans to begin right-of-way preparation and construction activities on both projects in February, and is reviewing the overall timeline in an effort to maintain the proposed Nov. 1 in-service date.

TRP says the combined $1.8B investment will provide additional outlets to transport domestic, clean burning natural gas from the Marcellus and Utica production areas to higher-value Midwest and Gulf Coast markets.