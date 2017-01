The Oakland Raiders file official paperwork to move the NFL franchise to Las Vegas.

The proposal submitted to the league includes plans for a domed stadium near the Vegas Strip backed by Las Vegas Sands (LVS -0.2% ).

Gaming analysts expect a significant benefit to the Vegas region if NFL games are played in the region. There's also some speculation that the development could help new sports gambling initiatives.

