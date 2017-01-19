Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac tumble 10% as Mnuchin disappoints bulls

Testifying at his confirmation hearing moments ago, Steven Mnuchin says he never endorsed the idea of "recap and release" for the GSEs. Both Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA -9.6% ) and Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC -9.7% ) are of vital importance, he says, and housing reform should include a fix.

