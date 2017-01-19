Oclaro coverage broadly encouraged by preliminary Q2 posting

Needham & Company – Analyst Alex Henderson reissues Oclaro (OCLR +16.7%) at Strong Buy, raising target to $14 and considering the company to remain "an optical super cycle darling."
Stifel – Analyst Patrick Newton reiterates shares at Buy and raises target to $12. Considers validation of wider market, factoring Applied Optoelectronics' already posted Q4 preliminary showing also indicating positively across the industry.
MKM Partners – Analyst Michael Genovese restates Buy rating and $11 target, particularly spotlighting gross margins preannonuced at 40%.
Jefferies – Analyst James Kisner retains Buy, raises target to $13.25, noting 100G market strength.
