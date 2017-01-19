Union Pacific still opposed to Class 1 mergers

Union Pacific (UNP +2.5% ) CEO Lance Fritz tells Reuters his company is opposed to mergers between Class 1 railroads in the U.S.

Instead, Fritz points to positive macroeconomic and political factors as growth drivers in 2017.

"The anticipated regulatory scheme that's going to come from the new administration looks more favorable to coal interests," adds Fritz.

The exec also expressed confidence about NAFTA, despite threats from Donald Trump on trade with Mexico.

Close to 12% of Union Pacific's revenue is tied to Mexico.

Shares of UNP are off their session highs.

