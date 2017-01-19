Globalstar sets investor meetings to discuss spectrum plans

Globalstar (GSAT -2.5% ) has set presentations for a series of investor meetings with J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, and Cantor Fitzgerald to discuss spectrum developments.

The company will talk about its U.S. terrestrial spectrum plans as well as its process for international terrestrial authorities on Jan. 30 and 31 in New York. The company says it will also discuss "infrastructure and user equipment ecosystem development."

CEO/Chairman Jay Monroe will take part, as will Tim Taylor (VP finance, business operations and strategy) and Jarvinian Managing Director John Dooley.