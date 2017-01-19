Shell gets town approval to build Pennsylvania petrochemical project

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A -0.6% ) wins unanimous approval from the town council of Potter, Pa., to proceed with construction of a ~$6B petrochemical project, Reuters reports.

The facility will use low-cost ethane from shale gas producers in the Marcellus and Utica basins in Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia to produce 1.6M metric tons/year of polyethylene for use in products from food packaging and containers to automotive components.

Shell, which is still waiting for a permit from the state of Pennsylvania, hopes to begin construction sometime near the end of 2017, with a target in-service date early in the next decade.