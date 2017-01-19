Align in a funk over potential border tax bite; shares down 4%

The market's down day notwithstanding, buyers of Align Technology (ALGN -3.7% ) are in short supply. Shares have been in a downtrend for a month, giving up 11% of their value. Investors are apparently concerned that President-elect Donald Trump's proposed border tax will crimp earnings. The company manufactures its dental appliance in Mexico and sells it here.

Short interest is 3.3% of shares outstanding. Most sell-side shops rate the stock a Buy with price targets ranging from $95 - 114 (4 - 25% upside).

Source: Bloomberg