Procter & Gamble earnings preview

Procter & Gamble (PG -0.6% ) reports FQ2 earnings tomorrow before the market opens. Analysts expect the company to disclose revenue of $16.8B and EPS of $1.06

The pace of organic growth is seen falling to 1.4% from last quarter's 3% increase.

Morgan Stanley anticipates that P& will issue full-year profit guidance at the lower end of its prior view amid ongoing F/X pressure.

Bloomberg Intelligence warns on the strong comparable Procter & Gamble runs up against this quarter.

P&G has traded in a tight $83 to $85 range over the last month.

What to watch: Procter management may be asked during the Q&A what the impact of a lower corporate tax rate could be on earnings and dividend policies. The company is large enough that every percentage point drop in its effective tax rate has significant benefits.