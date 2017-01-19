Procter & Gamble earnings preview

Procter & Gamble (PG -0.6%) reports FQ2 earnings tomorrow before the market opens. Analysts expect the company to disclose revenue of $16.8B and EPS of $1.06
The pace of organic growth is seen falling to 1.4% from last quarter's 3% increase.
Morgan Stanley anticipates that P& will issue full-year profit guidance at the lower end of its prior view amid ongoing F/X pressure.
Bloomberg Intelligence warns on the strong comparable Procter & Gamble runs up against this quarter.
P&G has traded in a tight $83 to $85 range over the last month.
What to watch: Procter management may be asked during the Q&A what the impact of a lower corporate tax rate could be on earnings and dividend policies. The company is large enough that every percentage point drop in its effective tax rate has significant benefits.
Now read: Bert's Recent Buy - Procter & Gamble »