HSBC opens Comcast at Buy, Charter at Hold; upgrades Verizon to Buy

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) is still bucking a down market, up 0.4% after a launch at Buy from HSBC.

Verizon (VZ -0.1% ) isn't doing as well, despite being boosted to Buy at the firm from a previous Hold rating from analyst Sunil Rajgopal. Shares are trading today at $52.22; HSBC's boosted price target of $61 implies 17% upside.

Also in cablecos, HSBC launched Charter Communications (CHTR +0.7% ) coverage at Hold, with a price target of $270 (implying 12% downside).

The firm's price target on Comcast is set at $83, implying 14% upside.