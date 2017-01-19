Cigna has plenty of ammo for acquisitions if Anthem deal blocked

Jefferies' David Windley says Cigna (CI +1.6% ) may not be idle for long if its proposed merger with Anthem (ANTM +1% ) is blocked by the courts. The company will have $5B in deployable capital by the end of year, which could rise to $14B with a more aggressive posture towards M&A. Its ammunition will be further enhanced with the $1.85B breakup fee from Anthem.

Mr. Windley believes WellCare Health Plans (WCG +0.2% ) is logical candidate, also Humana (HUM +0.4% ), albeit a bit more difficult.

He rates CI a Buy with a price target of $155 (8% upside).

Source: Bloomberg