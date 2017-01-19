IBM volatile, -1.25% after hours; Q4 results over expectations

Results – revenue $21.8B (-1.2% Y/Y, $160M above estimates ), EPS $5.01 ( $0.13 above estimates )

Segment revenues – Cognitive Solutions $5.297B (vs. $5.225B Y/Y), Global Business Services $4.121B (vs. $4.297B Y/Y), Technology Services & Cloud Platforms $9.308B (vs. $9.149B Y/Y), Systems $2.530B (vs. $2.892B Y/Y), Global Financing $447M (vs. $454M Y/Y), Other $66M (vs. $43M Y/Y)

FY 2017 projections – EPS $13.80

IBM (NYSE:IBM) chairman, president and CEO Ginni Rometty: "In 2016, our strategic imperatives grew to represent more than 40 percent of our total revenue and we have established ourselves as the industry's leading cognitive solutions and cloud platform company. IBM Watson is the world's leading AI platform for business, and emerging solutions such as IBM Blockchain are enabling new levels of trust in transactions of every kind. More and more clients are choosing the IBM Cloud because of its differentiated capabilities, which are helping to transform industries, such as financial services, airlines and retail."

Conference call

Press release