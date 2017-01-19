Skyworks Solutions +6.42%; Q1 strong, $500M buyback authorized

Results – revenue $914.3M (-1.3% Y/Y, +9.4% Q/Q; $11.62M above estimates ), EPS $1.61 ( $0.03 above estimates ), operating income $354.3M, cash flow from operations $495.9M

Share repurchase – $500M authorized, replaces $400M program approved on July 19, 2016

Dividend – $0.28 per share cash, payable February 23, 2017 to shareholders of record February 2, 2017

Q2 projections – revenue $840M (+8% Y/Y, consensus $817.98M), EPS $1.40 (consensus $1.39)

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) president and CEO Liam Griffin: "Skyworks delivered exceptional financial results in the first fiscal quarter of 2017 fueled by global demand for ubiquitous mobile connectivity and the Internet of Things. We are enabling the next phase of the wireless revolution, powering new and previously unimagined applications. With the proliferation of 4G/LTE and advent of 5G, system-level performance requirements are intensifying, driving the need for substantially higher data rates, improved efficiency and reduced latency across an exponentially growing scope of networked devices. Leveraging our innovative portfolio, carrier aggregation leadership, operational scale and demonstrated ability to deliver highly integrated solutions, Skyworks is uniquely positioned to capitalize on this connectivity megatrend."

