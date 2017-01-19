Covanta downgraded at Barclays on valuation while noting possible catalysts

Covanta Holding (CVA -3.8% ) is downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight with a $16 price target at Barclays on valuation.

Barclays says it had upgraded the stock following a selloff following Q3 results, as it believed the valuation represented an opportunistic entry point; since then, CVA's 12-month forward EV/EBITDA multiple has increased to 10.8x from 10x.

Barclays notes potential positive catalysts ahead, including any energy-from-waste projects that would “materially” grow CVA’s EBITDA, given the company’s lack of visible growth opportunity outside the Dublin facility.

The outcome of the Feb. 2 hearing concerning the fire at the CVA-operated Montgomery County, Md., facility also may be a catalyst depending on the tone of the hearing, or if CVA is able to renegotiate or extend existing contract, the firm says.