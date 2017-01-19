Atlassian's Q2 over expectations; -0.80% after hours

Results – revenue $148.9M (+35.7% Y/Y, $4.89M above estimates ), EPS $0.09 ( $0.01 above estimates ), operating income $27.6M (vs. $20.3M Y/Y), net income $21.7M (vs. $19.1M Y/Y), free cash flow from operations $47.4M, capital expenditures $2.9M, free cash flow $44.5M (+55% Y/Y)

Q3 projections – revenue $155M-$157M (consensus $154.42M), EPS $0.06 (consensus $0.08), gross margin 84%, operating margin 12%, weighted-average share count 235M-237M

FY 2017 projections – revenue $611M-$615M (consensus 600.87M), EPS $0.32-$0.33 (consensus $0.34), gross margin 84%-85%, operating margin 15%, weighted-average share count 234M-236M, free cash flow $160M-$165M factoring capital expenditures at $15M

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) co-founder and co-CEO Scott Farquhar: "We delivered great results this quarter, as we saw strong performance across our cloud, server and data center products. Additionally, we announced plans to acquire Trello, a breakout collaboration service that has amassed more than 19 million registered users and is especially popular with business teams. The acquisition will extend Atlassian's leadership in powering all work for all teams."

Shareholder letter

Conference call

Press release