Omnicell perks up 4% on Dougherty upgrade

Omnicell (OMCL +4.4% ) tries to recapture past glory, albeit on light volume. Shares have been in an intermediate downtrend since early December and a longer-term downtrend since late last summer.

Dougherty's Gene Mannheimer just started covering the stock. He rates is a Buy with a $44 (29% upside) price target citing an attractive valuation, especially after the recent sell-off stoked by a soft H1 outlook. He adds that H2 should be strong led by the release of the new XT product line which he refers to as a "game changer."

