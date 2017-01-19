Penn National Gaming enters into new credit facilities

Penn National Gaming (PENN -0.3% ) announces that it has entered into new senior secured credit facilities.

The new senior secured credit facilities comprise of a $700M revolving credit facility with a maturity of five years, a $300M term loan A facility with a maturity of five years and a $500M term loan B facility with a maturity of seven years.

“The refinancing of our credit facilities and the completion of our other previously announced refinancing transactions position Penn with one of the most attractive weighted average cost of capital in the gaming industry, which allows us to pursue a diverse range of opportunities to enhance shareholder value,” says CFO B.J. Fair.

Source: Press Release