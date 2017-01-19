Basic Energy upgraded to Buy at Deutsche Bank on better balance sheet

Basic Energy Services (BAS +2.6% ) is upgraded to Buy from Hold with a $45 price target at Deutsche Bank, based on an improved outlook for the operating environment combined with a strengthened balance sheet post restructuring.

Deutsche Bank believes BAS has emerged from Chapter 11 with a sustainable cost structure and a significantly improved balance sheet.

The firm forecasts customer spending will tick up in 2017 after falling for two straight years, and thinks early spending will focus on production given the low risk, quick cash conversion and small capital outlay, and BAS's completion and production exposure will allow it to be an early cycle beneficiary.