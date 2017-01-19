CSX board says will discuss strategy with Harrison, Mantle Ridge

CSX (CSX +23.5% ) soars to its highest levels in more than five years on news that Canadian Pacific (CP +3.5% ) CEO Hunter Harrison would leave the company to team with activist investor Mantle Ridge to press CSX to hire him to a senior leadership job.

CSX's board says it will “actively evaluate” the views of Mantle Ridge and discuss its strategy with the investor and other shareholders, while also saying the board and management continue to support of the company’s current growth strategy.

One institutional investor tells WSJ that CSX shareholders would welcome Harrison as its next chief executive given that at Canadian Pacific, “he took the worst performing railroad... and turned it around in a relatively short period of time," but other investors note that Harrison is 72 years old, or seven years older than current CSX chief Michael Ward.

Citi analyst Christian Wetherbee says the situation is a “win/win/win” for Harrison, CSX management and shareholders, and believes CSX management "may be more receptive than people think."