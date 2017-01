Sold are the Cascade Mall in Burlington, WA and Northgate Mall in San Rafael, CA for a total of $170M. After paying off related debt, net proceeds to Macerich (NYSE:MAC) will be about $100M.

As of the end of Q3, these malls had sales per square foot in the $320-$420 range vs. the company's portfolio average of $626.

While the sales should allow the company to reallocate capital into better-yielding assets, they will reduce 2017 FFO per share by about $0.06.