Abraxas Petroleum to nearly double 2017 capex to $110M

Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) says it will raise its 2017 planned capex to $110M from $60M earlier, citing strong results from its first Wolfcamp completion in the Delaware Basin.

AXAS the higher capex will allow it to run a full time development rig on its Delaware Basin assets during 2017; as previously announced, it plans to spud the company’s first two wells next month, with plans to drill and complete an additional five gross wells for a total of seven gross wells across its Delaware Basin assets in 2017.

AXAS expects the increase in activity will lead to average production of 8,200 boe/day, at the midpoint of updated 2017 guidance, with a 2017 exit rate of 9,500 boe/day.