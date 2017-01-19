AmEx modestly lower after bottom line miss

Q4 adjusted EPS of $0.91 compares to $0.89 earned one year ago. Estimates were for $0.98.

Cardmember spending (adjusted for Costco and FX) rose 7% in Q4.

Adjusting for the Costco loss, revenue net of interest expense rose 6% from Q4 one year ago.

Loss provisions of $625M up 20% from last year's adjusted figure mostly reflecting higher loan growth, but also from an increase in delinquency and write-offs.

CEO Ken Chenault: "We continue to operate in a very challenging environment." Full-year EPS is seen at $5.60-$5.80 vs. $5.65 in 2016 (excl. restructuring charges, EPS in 2016 was $5.93). EPS in 2015 was $5.05.

CC at 5 ET

Previously: American Express misses by $0.07, beats on revenue (Jan. 19)