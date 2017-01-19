Stocks remain in wait-and-see mode ahead of inauguration day

Stocks again finished lower, with the Dow logging a fifth straight losing session, as investors continued in a wait-and-see mode ahead of Pres.-elect Trump's inauguration tomorrow.

“We’re transitioning from this phase of hope into one where people are waiting for real action,” says Jimmy Chang, chief investment strategist at Rockefeller & Co.

The industrial sector (+0.6%) topped today's leaderboard, with railroads surging, led by CSX, after Canadian Pacific CEO Hunter Harrison left the company to partner with activist investor Paul Hilal to pursue changes at CSX, and Union Pacific, which reported above consensus earnings.

Utilities (-0.9%) and real estate (-1%) lagged, suffering from an uptick in Treasury yields; Treasury prices were negative but the benchmark 10-year yield retreated from its high by the close, ending 4 bps higher at 2.47%.

U.S. crude oil rose 0.5% at $51.27/bbl despite data showing a larger than expected inventory build.