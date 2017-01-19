Straight Path responds to new Kerrisdale short report; shares close -6%

Straight Path Communications (NYSEMKT:STRP), down 6% today after an updated short thesis from Kerrisdale Capital, has responded with a statement saying the report has "no credibility."

"Kerrisdale Capital’s report is nothing more than a transparent attempt by a short seller to recoup the money they lost last week after Straight Path Communications’ comprehensive settlement with the FCC," the company says. "It is clear from FCC rulemaking and industry actions that this report has no credibility."

"We are continuing to move forward as the largest holder of 39 GHz spectrum as well as a significant holder of 28 GHz in major markets ... We have cleared the way for a review of strategic alternatives to maximize shareholder value and have retained Evercore to represent us in our next endeavors."

Previously: Straight Path +33% as it settles with FCC over spectrum licenses (Jan. 12 2017)