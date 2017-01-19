Reuters: Spirit AeroSystems considers outsourcing U.S. supply chain jobs

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR), a major supplier to Boeing (NYSE:BA), considering outsourcing up to 85 U.S. supply chain jobs, possibly to a company overseas, Reuters reports.

SPR confirms it had asked outside vendors about their capabilities and interest in bidding to handle purchase-order administration, but that no decision has been made to move forward with the plan, which could save as much as $7M/year.

Pres.-elect Trump has repeatedly criticized U.S. companies for not doing more to keep jobs at home and has threatened consequences for companies that move operations out of the country.