Paramount gets film finance help from two Chinese firms

Paramount Pictures (VIA, VIAB) will get help from its film slate through a new infusion of Chinese cash.

The studio signed a three-year deal with Shanghai Film Group and Huahua Media. The two will co-finance Paramount's entire schedule.

During a lengthy sale-exploration process for Paramount last year (before the studio went off the block), Viacom's ex-chief Philippe Dauman pushed to sell a minority stake in the studio to China's Dalian Wanda Group for about $4B, though other Chinese investors were thought to have an eye for a big American studio.