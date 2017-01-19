Cameco sees oversupply issues fading long-term; shares bounce 10%

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) rebounded +9.8% today after its earnings warning sank the shares yesterday, and CFO Grant Issac said today the company is more optimistic about long-term demand for uranium than it it has been for five years.

On CCJ's unusual warning to analysts that they were too bullish on 2016 performance, Issac told the TD Securities Mining Conference that the company felt compelled to “correct what we felt was a misalignment in earnings expectations" and that it wanted to be transparent with the investment community.

Even after recent production cuts, the market is still oversupplied and utilities will be covered until ~2022, when demand increases to the point it cannot be satisfied by existing supply, the CFO said.



Issac believes customers are taking a “wait-and-see” approach as to whether Kazakhstan, the world’s top uranium producer, follows through on last week’s announcement that it will cut output by 10% due to weak market conditions, sending uranium spot prices higher.

