Citigroup to pay $25M penalty over "spoofing" claims

Citigroup (NYSE:C) agrees to pay a $25M penalty to settle claims by the CFTC that five traders sent Treasury futures orders they never intended to execute, hoping to artificially boost demand.

"Spoofing," in which a trader enters large orders as a way to tricking others into believing a fundamental change in the supply and demand of an asset had occurred, was outlawed by Congress in 2010.

The CFTC’s order accused Citi of failing to supervise the traders but did not make clear if regulators intend to pursue charges against the individuals.