Alcoa to restart Portland aluminum smelter in Australia

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) says its Portland aluminum smelter in Australia will restart capacity that had been lost due to a December power outage, and announces a four-year deal with energy provider AGL to secure a steady supply of electricity to the smelter.

The smelter had been operating at nearly 85% of nameplate capacity of 385K metric tons/year prior to the outage; it has since been running at ~30% of capacity; AA expects to take about six months to restore production.

The four-year supply agreement with AGL, which will begin in August when the smelter's existing contract ends, is for 510 MW, or ~10% of Victoria state's total electricity load.