Tidewater creditors likely to extend waivers, analyst says

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) faces a Jan. 27 waiver expiration on covenants it breached in 2016, but Credit Suisse oilfield services analyst Gregory Lewis expects the company to receive another extension.

TDW management’s “number one objective is to avoid restructuring through the court" and is taking a “wait-see-and-hope approach,” but one thing in its favor is that no debt is due until December 2017, Lewis says.

A potential solution, the analyst says, is to pledge collateral on TDW's unsecured debt, but asset valuations industry-wide are 20%-30% of stated book value following the oil rout.

Source: Bloomberg First Word