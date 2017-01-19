Margin pressures prompt Goldman to drop Ericsson to Sell

Goldman Sachs has dropped Ericsson (ERIC -1.5% ) to Sell, as the company faces headwinds from a strong dollar and changes to its revenue mix.

Analyst Alexander Duval cut EBITDA estimates between 2017 and 2020 by 6-12%, expecting lower gross margins.

The firm sees a "drag on gross margins from the rising proportion of Services in the mix. Given ERIC lacks fixed-line exposure, we see mid-term share loss risks vss converged peers with increasing R&D budgets (ahead of the 5G transition)."

Duval has a $6 price target, just 3.1% upside from today's close.

“In this context, we see a risk of a further numbers reset, alongside scope for the dividend to be reduced (in light of our lower cash generation forecasts),” he writes.