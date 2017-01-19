Hardware paces another drop in videogame sales

December wrapped a challenging year for videogame sales, with the month's overall revenues dropping 15% Y/Y led down yet again by declining hardware sales.

Total sales came to $2.78B, according to NPD Group. Hardware sales fell 20% to $994.9M; for the full year, hardware was down 24% amid console price cuts and unit declines.

Accessories sales dropped 15% as well, to $547.6M. Meanwhile, videogame software fell 12% to $1.19B, and PC game software (measured via Steam) fell 13% to $45.8M, all against tough comps from the 2015 holiday season.

"Unfortunately the release of the Xbox One S and the PlayStation 4 Pro did not generate dollar spending growth," says NPD's Sam Naji. "Although the combined ARP for the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 systems decreased by 15 percent, consumers bought 7 percent fewer units."

PlayStation 4 (SNE -1% ) was once again the top-selling hardware system, though Xbox One (MSFT -0.3% ) sales rose 10% Y/Y. Nintendo's (OTCPK:NTDOY +1.6% ) 3DS hardware sales rose 2%, a seventh straight month of growth.

The top five individual games (ranked by dollar sales): Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare (ATVI -0.6% ); Final Fantasy XV (Square Enix); Battlefield 1 (EA -0.2% ); Madden NFL 17 (NASDAQ:EA); NBA 2K17 (NASDAQ:TTWO).