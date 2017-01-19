Bankruptcy judge nixes request for Peabody equity committee

A U.S. bankruptcy judge denies a request by Peabody Energy (OTCPK:BTUUQ) shareholders for the appointment of an official equity committee in the company's restructuring, ending hopes of a recovery for investors.

Shareholders led by hedge fund Mangrove Partners had urged the creation of an official committee, which would receive money from BTU for lawyers and advisers and could help craft a reorganization plan.

In rejecting the request, the judge asked why more money should be spent on legal fees when unsecured creditors such as Aurelius Capital Management and Elliott Management have accepted that they will not be paid in full.