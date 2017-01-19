Film chief: Paramount's China deal to get $1B cash infusion

Paramount's film financing deal with Chinese firms will get it a $1B cash infusion -- helpful funding as it tries to pump up what observers see as an undernourished film slate.

The deal with Shanghai Film Group and Huahua Media will finance 25% of Paramount's films for three years with an option for a fourth, Reuters says.

Paramount chief Brad Grey -- under pressure last summer before getting a vote of confidence from Shari Redstone -- says the move will significantly boost production. "This will give Paramount (VIA, VIAB) the wherewithal to build the slate and produce as a major studio should 15-17 movies a year," Grey says, vs. production that had fallen as low as eight films in a year ("You really can't operate a major studio with that").

The deal could provide a foreign entry point as well: "Certainly Paramount would love to produce films (in China) and we think that should be a win for us," Grey told Reuters.