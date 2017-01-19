Ballard Power +5% as Protonex wins U.S. certification

Ballard Power (NASDAQ:BLDP) +5% AH on news that its Protonex subsidiary received certification from the U.S. government enabling its products to be exported under the Commerce Department's export administration regulations.

The Protonex Power Manager products enable military personnel and commercial users such as mountain climbers to recharge GPS systems, laptops, night-vision goggles and other portable equipment from any military or civilian energy source.

BLDP says the classification will allow the products to be sold to allied military partners as well as commercial customers without the need for an export license.