Honeywell sues Code Corp. over bar code scanner patents

Honeywell (NYSE:HON) has filed suit against bar-code reader maker Code Corp., alleging "widespread patent infringement."

Patents involved cover Honeywell innovations that make bar code readers easier, faster and more accurate in usage, the company says.

The suit names six patents, for such innovations as an autodiscriminating optical reader and a battery pack with capacity and pre-removal indicators, as well as an optical assembly for the scanner.

Honeywell, which says it pioneered the bar code scanning market in the 1970s, says it has "zero tolerance for those who infringe our intellectual property."