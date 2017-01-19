IntriCon goes all in with Hearing Help Express, buys remaining 80% stake

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) exercises its option to acquire the rest of Hearing Help Express (HHE) that it did not own (it acquired a 20% stake in October 2016). Under the terms of the transaction, it will pay $650K in cash and guarantee HHE's $2M note. The deal, expected to close in H1, also includes an earn-out.

IntriCon chief Mark Gorder says, "Completing this acquisition will give IntriCon direct access toe consumers and the emerging value-based hearing healthcare market. HHE offers a lower-priced alternative for consumers to purchase devices directly - circumventing layers of costs associated with the conventional hearing aid channel."

Previously: IntriCon acquires 20% stake in direct-to-consumer mail order hearing aid provider, total buyout expected by year end (Nov. 14, 2016)