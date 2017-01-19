Bristol-Myers will not pursue accelerated approval of Opdivo for lung cancer

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) -5% AH after announcing it will not seek accelerated approval of a combination of Opdivo and Yervoy as an initial treatment for lung cancer.
BMY says it made its decision based on a review of currently available data but offers no additional details, in order to protect the integrity on ongoing registrational studies.
The decision puts BMY further behind Merck's (NYSE:MRK) Keytruda, which last week was accepted for accelerated review by the FDA in combination with chemotherapy as an initial advanced lung cancer treatment; MRK +4.7% AH.