China economy grew 6.7% in 2016

Boosted by higher government spending and record bank lending, China's economy grew 6.8% in Q4, giving it a solid tailwind heading into what is expected to be a turbulent year.

That means GDP expanded 6.7% in 2016, roughly in the middle of the government's 6.5%-7% growth target, but still the slowest pace since 1990.

Other full-year data: Retail sales jumped 10.9%, industrial production rose 6%, and fixed asset investments increased 8.1%.

