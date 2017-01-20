Emerge Energy +6.3% on bullish call

Goldman boosts Emerge Energy Services (NYSE:EMES) to Buy from Neutral.

PT of $20 implies 36% upside.

Says the market for frac sand is tightening quicker than expected, and EMES is emerging as the marginal supplier.

Notes EMES is down 90% from 2014 peak, vs. -21% for peers.

Moves 2018 EPS estimate to $1.58 from $0.52.

Says distributions could restart in 2018 or 2019.

EMES is highly shorted (~5 trading days).

EMES is +6.3% premarket.