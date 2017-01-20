Emerge Energy +6.3% on bullish call

Goldman boosts Emerge Energy Services (NYSE:EMES) to Buy from Neutral.
PT of $20 implies 36% upside.
Says the market for frac sand is tightening quicker than expected, and EMES is emerging as the marginal supplier.
Notes EMES is down 90% from 2014 peak, vs. -21% for peers.
Moves 2018 EPS estimate to $1.58 from $0.52.
Says distributions could restart in 2018 or 2019.
EMES is highly shorted (~5 trading days).
EMES is +6.3% premarket.
In the same note, Goldman downgrades Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) to Neutral from Buy, noting shares have gained 75% since its Nov. 4 IPO. Price target of $17 implies 12% downside. Firm sees potential customer risk from WFT and EOG, notes that the recent RICE contract offers some cushion.