Dosing underway in Prima BioMed's randomized phase of its mid-stage study of lead product candidate IMP321 in advanced breast cancer

The first patient has been dosed in the "b" phase of a Phase 2b clinical trial, AIPAC, assessing Prima BioMed's (NASDAQ:PBMD) IMP321 for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer. The latter phase will randomize participants to receive either paclitaxel plus placebo or paclitaxel with IMP321. The primary endpoint is progression-free survival up to month 37.

According to ClinicalTrials.gov, the estimated final data collection date for the primary endpoint is June 2019. The estimated study completion date is December 2020.

IMP321 is a recombinant protein called an antigen presenting cell (APC) activator. It has demonstrated the ability to induce sustained immune responses in cancer patients when used at low dose as a cancer vaccine adjuvant or a systemic effect when used at higher doses (general APC activation).