Amarin announces debt restructuring and private placement of exchangeable senior notes

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) announces that it and its wholly owned subsidiary, Corsicanto II Designated Activity Company, have entered into purchase agreements with certain investors pursuant to which Corsicanto will issue and sell $30M in aggregate principal amount of 3.50% Exchangeable Senior Notes due 2047 guaranteed by Amarin, at par.

The Notes will be exchangeable into Amarin ADSs at an initial exchange rate of ~$3.89 per ADS.

The expected net proceeds of $28.9M will be used for general corporate purposes. Closing date is January 25.