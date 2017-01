Q4 non-GAAP EPS (what GE calls its "Industrial operating + Verticals EPS") of $0.46 was up 12% Y/Y.

Backlogs of $321B up 2% Y/Y; Orders up 4%, with organic growth up 2% (including Alstom).

$30.5B was returned to shareholders in 2016, including $22B through buybacks.

"We will continue to invest in the Industrial Internet to lead in productivity and performance for our customers in 2017," CEO Jeff Immelt in a statement.

