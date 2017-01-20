Procter & Gamble +2% after margins impress

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) reports organic sales increased 2% in Q4 off a 2% gain in volume during the period. The impact of pricing and mix was flat.

Sales growth by segment: Beauty -1% to 2.942B, grooming -1% to $1.789B, health care +5% to $2.072B, fabric & home care -1% to $5.270B, baby/feminine/family care -1% to $4.645B.

The company says gross margin was 51.5% of sales. Operating profit margin came in at 23.5% of sales.

P&G paid out an effective tax rax rate of 21.3% in Q4.

Opearting cash flow was $3.0B for the quarter. An adjusted free cash flow productivity rate of 82% was reported.

