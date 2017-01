Synchrony Financial tops estimates as credit quality slips

Q4 net interest income up 13% Y/Y to $3.6B; loan receivables up 12% to $76B; purchase volume up 9%; deposit growth up 20%.

Loan loss provisions up 31% to $1.076B; loans 30 days past due as a percent of total up 26 basis points to 4.32%; net charge-offs as a percent of total loans up 39 bps to 4.62%; allowance for loan losses as a percent of total loans up 57 bps to 5.69%.

Repurchased $238 of stock in addition to $0.13 per share dividend.

