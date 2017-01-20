Futures advance ahead of Trump's inaugural address

Stocks were mixed in Asia, flat in Europe, as traders eyed the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump, which is now just hours away. U.S. futures: Dow flat; S&P 500 and Nasdaq +0.2% .

"We could get more clues about what Trump is planning today. If he ramps up the rhetoric the market will be concerned about building long dollar positions," said Neil Mellor, a currency strategist at Bank of New York Mellon.

Oil is up 0.9% at $52.90/bbl, gold is flat at $1201/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is up 4 bps to 2.5%.

