Amaya updates 2016 guidance

Amaya (NASDAQ:AYA) updates its guidance ranges for 2016.

The company expects revenue to fall between $1.153B and $1.158, the high end of its prior range.

Adjusted EBITDA of $521M-$526M seen vs. $500M-$510M prior.

EPS of $1.87-$1.92 anticipated vs. $1.78-$1.83 prior.

"We expect to continue this momentum and execute on our strategy in 2017 despite anticipated further headwinds, including continued declines in the value of our customers' local currencies against the U.S. dollar, which has been significant over the past two years," notes CEO Rafi Ashkenazi.

