IBM: shares may be ahead of fundamentals - UBS

IBM (NYSE:IBM) reported several positives in Q4, but earnings quality remains an issue, UBS says, noting earnings was helped by a lower tax rate.

Firm says shares are vulnerable to a correction as the shares may be ahead of fundamentals. Maintains $160 price target and neutral rating.

Meanwhile Jefferies maintains $125 PT and neutral rating, also noting concerns about earnings quality given Q1 and FY guidance.

