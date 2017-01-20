IBM: shares may be ahead of fundamentals - UBS

IBM (NYSE:IBM) reported several positives in Q4, but earnings quality remains an issue, UBS says, noting earnings was helped by a lower tax rate.
Firm says shares are vulnerable to a correction as the shares may be ahead of fundamentals. Maintains $160 price target and neutral rating.
Meanwhile Jefferies maintains $125 PT and neutral rating, also noting concerns about earnings quality given Q1 and FY guidance.
Shares -1.6% premarket to $164.07.
